IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response, Situation Report on the Fire Response (One Week Later)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On March 22, a massive fire broke out in the Camps 8W, 9, 10 and 8E housing Rohingya refugees in the Kutupalong Balukhali Area in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh. All of these camps are under IOM’s Site Management Area of Responsibility.

The fire consumed the shelters and personal belongings of thousands of Rohingya refugee families and essential facilities in the camps. Camp 9 is virtually destroyed and Camps, 8E, 8W, 10 and 11 heavily impacted. The fire left thousands of people temporary displaced. Deaths have been reported. The fire gutted shelters, distribution, nutrition and learning centers, WASH infrastructure and key medical facilities.

From the onset of the incident, IOM redirected efforts to assist those affected by the fire and mitigate its spread through a rapid deployment of staff, resources and uninterrupted presence in the camps. Efforts to protect beneficiaries are ongoing and coordination with other humanitarian actors is being strengthened to ensure a coherent response.