IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (October 2022)

BANGLADESH’S HEALTH MINISTER UNVEILS FIRST 12 OF 100 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED COMMUNITY CLINICS UNDERWAY IN COX’S BAZAR

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has completed the first 12 of 100 community clinics to be constructed, as part of a joint effort of the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank to expand access to health care. The climate-resilient facilities are located in some of the most remote areas of Cox’s Bazar District and will provide an enhanced network of essential services.

Access to basic health infrastructure and services in the southernmost part of the country, where Bangladesh hosts around 1 million Rohingya refugees, was already much lower compared to the national average. Many of the existing health facilities were built two decades ago and have since suffered infrastructural damage caused by flooding and other natural hazards.

IOM demolished the old clinics and constructed larger, environmentally sustainable buildings that include solar-powered electrical systems, safe water supply and improved sanitation facilities. As the first line of care in the communities, these clinics provide much-needed support with reproductive and family medicine; health screenings, gender-based violence response and nutrition counselling.

IOM also renovated, staffed and equipped Sadar Hospital, the district’s only secondary health care centre. The 250-bed facility provides specialized services, including special neonatal care, emergency, intensive care and coronary care units; COVID-19 treatment; blood transfusions and voluntary counselling and testing for HIV and AIDS cases.

The construction of the remaining clinics and renovations to the district hospital is ongoing and expected to be completed in 2023. IOM also established a structured system to refer and transport patients requiring higher levels of care to health facilities with appropriate equipment and staff.

Watch IOM’s Community Clinic reconstruction here. Read and download IOM Appeal 2022 here.