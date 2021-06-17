IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (May 2021)

IOM Bangladesh 2021 Appeal

For the over 800,000 Rohingya in Bangladesh, 2021 marks the fourth year since their mass displacement from Myanmar, preceded by decades of inuxes spurned by systematic discrimination and targeted violence. IOM has launched an appeal for USD 140 million to support over 1.3 million Rohingya refugees and host community members residing in Cox’s Bazar District in Bangladesh.

The humanitarian community swiftly shifted priorities in 2020 to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on the Rohingya residing in the 34 congested refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District. COVID-19 interventions were scaled up, and other humanitarian services adjusted, according to guidelines on access and presence to reduce the spread of infection.

While the Government of Bangladesh and international community have maintained the provision of immediate lifesaving assistance, the needs are immense and complex challenges continue to emerge and reshape the nature of the response.

