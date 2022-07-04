IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (March 2022)

IOM OFFERS LIVELIHOODS SUPPORTS FOR COX'S BAZAR HOST COMMUNITIES

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been working to mitigate the economic impact of the humanitarian crisis in Cox's Bazar by delivering livelihood support, training, and business development initiatives to the host communities since 2017. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more challenges where the communities are more vulnerable.

IOM is working with its implementing partners for stable and sustainable income generation opportunities for needy people. The beneficiaries receive various formal and vocational skills trainings based on their potentiality and interest. The activities help the beneficiaries engage in different technical trades and sectors and secure employment in the humanitarian or development industries. Additionally, the support of basic business skills training and assistance in preparing business plans also encourages the beneficiaries to be entrepreneurs in their communities. For women, productive asset supports are being provided, mainly for those with vocational or technical skills who wish to gain a modest income but cannot or do not wish to work outside their homes.

IOM is also working to create linkages between local producers and the market, locally and elsewhere. This activity is done by partnering with private companies or NGOs, especially e-commerce platforms, and can support small producers to sell their products to individuals and wholesalers. The initiative of business development support to both new or existing small and medium-sized enterprises in Cox's Bazar district is ongoing. Beneficiaries receive various business services such as office space, business skills, networking opportunities, marketing assistance, accounting, financial management support, mentoring, and help with business registration.

These interventions aim to foster entrepreneurship and participation to boost the local economy while strengthening the host community's integration into the mainstream economy of Bangladesh.