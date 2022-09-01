IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (June 2022)

IOM PREPARES FOR MONSOON AND CYCLONE SEASON IN COX’S BAZAR

Subject to cyclones, monsoons, strong winds, floods, landslides and other natural hazards, Cox’s Bazar is one of the most disaster-prone districts in Bangladesh. Such disasters can cause mass casualties, disrupt humanitarian access and severely damage shelters and critical facilities.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is supporting the Rohingya refugee and host communities in Cox’s Bazar to prepare for and respond to monsoon and cyclones through infrastructure improvements, contingency planning and disaster preparedness trainings for several hundred volunteers. This year, IOM has assessed risk of landslides, strengthened drainage networks, installed slope protection measures and upgraded key pathways.

Landslides and mud could cause road closures and blockages of major drains and waterways, so IOM teams and machinery are on standby to help government and humanitarian agencies clear the debris to keep vital access routes open. They are also engaged in tie-down activities, preparing the stock of emergency shelter kits and supporting actors with site planning and shelter improvements. Protection teams stand ready to assist vulnerable individuals, including women and children who need tailored assistance or relocation support.

Such catastrophes can result in acute medical emergencies that require immediate first aid and resuscitation, trauma management, referrals and psychosocial support. IOM and its implementing partners have also trained and equipped mobile medical teams and community health workers to act as first responders while ambulances are ready to respond.

In close collaboration with local authorities, IOM supports early warning systems for host communities. Over 1,500 volunteers have been trained to respond and evacuate people in an emergency. Thousands of refugees and host community members have received search and rescue and first aid training with support from the Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department. They will act as community focal points in emergencies, spreading early warning messages and helping the frontline response.