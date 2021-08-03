IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (July 2021)

IOM supports refugee efforts as monsoon rains wreak havoc

Heavy monsoon rains have ravaged Cox’s Bazar, including the Rohingya refugee camps. IOM is deeply saddened by the confirmed loss of six refugees following massive floods and landslides in two IOM-managed camps.

More than 64,000 refugees have been affected and over 24,000 have been temporarily displaced based on recent reports. The majority of those affected have been impacted by flooding, slope failure, and windstorms.

Several facilities have been damaged, including over 6,000 shelters, food distribution points, health facilities, latrines and water points. Access to the camps is hazardous as constant landslides block the main roads leading to the camps, and major routes used by refugees and humanitarian actors are under water. “Over the past few months, IOM has been assessing the risk of landslides, strengthening drainage networks, installing slope protection measures and upgrading key pathways. However, despite multiple disaster risk reduction measures being implemented, the camp congestion, excessive rain and poor soil quality, make it extremely difficult to cope with the elements,” explained Manuel Marques Pereira, IOMDeputyChief ofMission in Bangladesh..

IOM teams are assessing the damage and working closely with the different sectors to refer those affected for relevant assistance. Mobile medical teams have been deployed and the protection emergency response unit has been activated. Staff on the ground are clearing drainage pipes, repairing damage and distributing emergency shelter kits, core relief items, and aquatabs to prevent waterborne diseases.

The current flood emergency further exacerbates the massive humanitarian needs of the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. Additional support is needed to enable teams to continue to assist those affected, as well as the rest of the refugees currently residing in the camps.