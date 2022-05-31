IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (February 2022)

NAF RIVER BASIN HOSTS DISASTER MANAGEMENT SIMULATION EXERCISES

IOM, in collaboration with Fire Service and Civil Defense and the Cyclone Preparedness Programme, conducted simulations for mass awareness-raising as part of cyclone early warning, earthquake and pre preparedness activities in nine wards among communities living on the Naf River basin in Palongkhali, Hnila and Sabrang in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazila.

The simulations mainly covered the dissemination of cyclone early warning signals and preparedness measures. They also included emergency meetings of ward disaster management committees for early warning message dissemination, evacuation, shelter management and first aid to children, vulnerable men and women, the elderly, and persons living with disabilities.

Other aspects included challenges and strategies for women to access and use cyclone shelters, along with the preparation of survival kits and protection measures for shelters, stored food, valuable assets, together with emergency earthquake and pre responses. Community leaders also participated in the simulations. About 1,500 men, women and children, watched the simulations even as they maintained social distancing.