IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (December 2021)

SECOND PHASE OF COVID-19 VACCINATION CAMPAIGN HELD

On 1 December, the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all Rohingya refugees older than 18 years. During the campaign, IOM’s 17 camp-based health facilities were selected as the vaccination centres.

In the first round of the second phase of the vaccination campaign, a total of 79,744 doses were administered (79% of the target was achieved). The second round will begin on 26 January. To make the vaccination campaign successful, Community Health Workers (CHWs) reached 177,077 individuals through risk communication and community engagement activities.

A total of 75 staff from IOM, who were trained by World Health Organization and the health sector, participated in this campaign as managers, Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) focal persons, AEFI nurses, vaccinators, and volunteers. IOM implements activities to minimize the risk of transmission including training health workers, maintaining health facility IPC monitoring checklists, and distributing masks.

IOM also supports contact tracing teams to contribute to surveillance in camps and has nine sentinel sites for COVID-19 sample collection to enhance testing and early diagnosis. In addition, IOM’s two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres have been providing comprehensive case management of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

In July 2021, the Bangladesh National Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would be provided to Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar as part of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan (NDVP) for COVID-19, and prioritized those aged 55 years. Around 33,386 refugees in this prioritized age group received two doses of vaccines during the first phase of the vaccination campaign, held August-September 2021.