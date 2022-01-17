IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (November 2021)

End Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Together

IOM is committed to addressing Gender-Based Violence in all its programme interventions focusing on three key pillars -- GBV risk mitigation, prevention and survivor-centred support.

IOM, along with its partners, continues to provide information, awareness-raising and learning sessions on a wide-range of thematic areas using its diverse network of community volunteers, groups, and advocates.

IOM operates nine Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS), eight child-friendly corners and an emergency safe shelter. Through these facilities, IOM and its partners provided psychosocial support to 19,648 women and girls since January 2021. Through its diverse network of community volunteers, mobilisers, groups, and advocates, IOM managed to reach 113,118 individuals through group-based and door-to-door sessions about GBV prevention in the camp and host community areas.

In 2021, IOM supported 505 victims of traffcking with dignity kits and sewing machines. IOM distributed 3,096 dignity kits and 7,533 thamis (traditional Rohingya women clothing) to identified women and girls. IOM distributed 10,753 masks to the community people as a response to COVID-19 prevention in the camps and host community areas. IOM also offered various training to mainstream protection and GBV and to ensure risk mitigation of sexual exploitation and abuse in its programmes working with community leaders, volunteers and humanitarian workers from dierent sectors reaching 1,136 community members and staff.

Building on IOM´s summary report with Communicating with Communities and Protection, IOM has successfully launched its community curriculum “Ma-Boinor Rosom” (Mother and Sister’s Way) which provides an evidence-based approach to information and education on menstrual hygiene management in a culturally and gender-sensitive manner. IOM reached 252 women and girls and will continue to scale up this work in 2022.

IOM believes that all GBV survivors have the right to quality, compassionate, and survivor-centred care and support that addresses the harmful consequences of violence which requires the availability of safe, lifesaving multisectoral services.