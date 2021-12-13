IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (October 2021)

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction Observed in Cox’s Bazar

IOM supported the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) of Bangladesh in celebrating the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDRR) and 50-year-anniversary of CPP in holding a cyclone preparedness and response simulation on 13 October. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) through video conference watched a simulation performed by the CPP volunteers with IOM support.

A video documentary on IOM’s DRR activities in Cox’s Bazar (watch the video here) was presented at the main event of day, organized by Cox’s Bazar district administration. IOM also participated in the simulation on earthquake and fire incidents organized by the Upazila administrations of Ramu, Moheshkhali, Ukhiya, and Teknaf upazila.

In the Rohingya camps, IOM mobilized and trained 1,700 Disaster Management Unit (DMU) volunteers to respond to any kind of hazard or emergency at the camps. The DMU volunteers received trainings on search and rescue, first aid, fire safety, monsoon and cyclone preparedness to prepare them to respond to disasters in the camps.

Since 2018, IOM has raised capacities of around 1,655 CPP volunteers (Male 990, Female 695) on the early warning system, landslide awareness, and cyclone preparedness of local community-level volunteers. IOM also equipped 2,655 CPP volunteers with light search and rescue equipment. In this period, IOM supported the renovation of 45 Multi-purpose Cyclone Shelters in Ukhiya and Teknaf from 2018. (Watch the video here). IOM will continue supporting Cox Bazar district in its efforts to strengthen Disaster Risk Governance.

To mitigate the negative impact of flood, landslides, fire, and other hazards, IOM and its partners implemented 9,777 site development interventions such as construction of bridges, stairs, pathways, drainage, installation of fire points, micro terracing and slope protection works in the camps since 2020. IOM and its partners also engaged in tree plantation to further mitigate soil erosion and landslides. (Watch the video here).

Download the IOM Bangladesh 2021 Appeal here.