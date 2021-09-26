IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (August 2021)

IOM Supports COVID-19 Vaccination for Rohingya Refugees

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for the Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar camps started on 10 August. As part of the Government of Bangladesh National Committee on COVID-19 vaccination plan, the vaccination campaign was for the refugees who are 50 years and above.

The first dose of the vaccine was given to 36,943 refugees -- 21,673 male and 15,270 female -- at the first phase of the campaign, which aimed to reach 43,093 refugees through this facility-based approach. By covering 86% of the targeted beneficiaries, the campaign’s first phase ended on 23 August while eligible community leaders who are supporting the camp operations were also vaccinated.

Out of the 34 selected sites for vaccination, 10 were IOM health facilities where 17% of vaccinated refugees were provided first dose of the vaccine. A total 46 IOM health workers were trained on vaccination Standard Operating Procedures as well as guidelines on Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI).

Community Health Workers (CHWs) played a key role in mobilisation and were also responsible for vaccination card distribution. There were Risk Communication and Community Engagement activities that took place prior, during and after the campaign, for raising awareness, promotion of this campaign, and establishment of trust and feedback mechanisms from the community.

For this campaign, IOM has distributed 11,693 Information, Education & Communication (IEC) materials related to vaccination and reached 134,666 beneficiaries through house to house visits, and conducted awareness-raising sessions. The next round for the second dose will begin in early September.

In addition, through the provision of tablets and orientation for staff on data entry, IOM also supported five government facilities in Cox’s Bazar with COVID-19 vaccination registration for the host community, with 423 registrations done this month.

Download the IOM Bangladesh 2021 Appeal here