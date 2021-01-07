IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (November 2020)

719,920 Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017

932,940 Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar

1.2 million People in need

Gender-Based Violence: Highlights

In collaboration with UNDP and UNHCR, IOM Protection and Transition and Recovery Division (TRD) teams trained the Armed Police Battalion network (APBn) assigned to the camps on protection issues. This month, three additional batches of the 3-day training were successfully organized and facilitated for 90 police officers.

IOM provided psychosocial support to 1,267 women and 1,315 girls through eight Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS) across eight camps. IOM and implementing partner PULSE have ensured the regular distribution of sanitary pads and dignity kits to women and girls to alleviate the negative impact of menstrual hygiene management during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, IOM teams have distributed 665 soap bars, 1,899 masks and 65 dignity kits with adapted COVID-19 hygiene items and 1,696 thamis.

During the reporting period, IOM conducted two batches of training on GBV Core Concepts and COVID-19 prevention and awareness in Rajapalong and Jaliapalong Union Parishad in Ukhiya for 40 participants, including WARD counselors, teachers, religious leaders, and civil society members.

Community mobilizers and volunteers reached 8,017 individuals (2,360 women, 394 elderly women, 18 women with disability, 2,533 men, 594 elderly men, 15 men with disability, 1,083 girls, 8 girls with disability, 990 boys, 22 boys with disability) through awareness-raising sessions in the camps and host community areas in Ukhiya and Teknaf.

IOM’s GBV team trained 27 Site Management, Protection and TRD sta on “Baseline assessment on Women's Participation and Social Inclusion” for the expansion of the Women’s Participation Project in Camps 9, 18 and 20 Extension. IOM GBV and Sexual Reproductive Health teams conducted two batches of a 4-day training on “Clinical Management of Rape and Intimate Partner Violence” for 50 clinical sta and health care providers. IOM also facilitated PSEA training sessions for 379 clinical and non-clinical sta throughout the reporting period.