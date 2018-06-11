11 Jun 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Flash Report, 10 June 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 10 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.62 MB)

Heavy Monsoon rains which started on 9 June 2018 have resulted in significant structural damage in the camps in Cox’s Bazar. As Bangladesh’s annual wet season has arrived, IOM is working against the clock to secure infrastructure and strengthen preparedness measures. Category 1 incidents from the 10 June 2018, as reported through the multi-agency reporting mechanism and shared via the communal incident overview platform (found here), indicate the following incidents within the first 24 hour period:

  • 59 incidents including landslides, water logging, extreme wind, and lightning.
  • 9,042 individuals affected across the sites.
  • 2,086 households affected.
  • Over 31,000 individuals are located in the most at risk areas.

IOM and partners are working to ensure that the Rohingya refugee population in the camps are able to continue receiving urgent support and life saving assistance during the ongoing rains. IOM’s humanitarian response operations are working round -the-clock to ensure effective and critical WASH, Health, Protection, and Shelter provision. IOM and partners are also working to ensure that site development, roads, and drainage are accessible and cleared to facilitate ongoing humanitarian response where needed most urgently.

