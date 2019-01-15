IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update (December 2018)

KEY FEATURES

The first draft of the Joint Response Plan GRP) was presented by the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and Sector coordinators to the Strategic Executive Group (SEG) and the Government of Bangladesh.

The construction of a Shelter/NFI Distribution Point in Camp 20 extension has been completed and is ready for the launch of Shelter's Phase III programme.

New Health Facilities in Camp 15 and Camp 18 provide essential health services to refugees and host communities.