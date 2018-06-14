IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 8 - 14 June 2018

702,000 New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar*

915,00 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar*

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

* Needs and Population Monitoring Round 10

Key Features

This week, 343 individuals at highest risk of landslides were relocated to Camp 20 Extension.

IOM protection team has been working in close collaboration with the Site Management team to support the most vulnerable individuals during relocations.

In Camp 20 Extension, IOM is providing every day 10,000 litres of water to beneficiaries with a water emergency system.

The Health team, together with Site Management engineers, visited eight out of 12 IOM health facilities to assess the access to health care services and how this can be improved—especially during severe weather events— through improving infrastructure of the facility and road access.

Following the heavy rains, IOM Shelter team has conducted joint damage verification in six camps and identified 244 partially damaged and 313 totally damaged shelters. In the last two days, IOM and partner agencies have distributed emergency shelter items to the affected families.

Situation Overview - Impact of recent rains

17,386 affected persons

3,901 affected households

Over 31,000 individuals are located in the most at risk areas

159 reported incidents (landslide, water logging, extreme wind, lightning and flood)

Heavy monsoon rains which started on 10 June 2018 have resulted in significant structural damage in the camps in Cox’s Bazar. As Bangladesh’s annual wet season has arrived, IOM is working against the clock to secure infrastructure and strengthen preparedness measures. Category 1 incidents since 10 June 2018, as reported through the multi-agency reporting mechanism and shared via the communal incident overview platform indicate that 14,246 persons were affected within the 4-day period.

IOM and partners are working to ensure that the Rohingya refugee population in the camps are able to continue receiving urgent support and life saving assistance during the ongoing rains, including critical WASH, Health, Protection, and Shelter provision.

IOM and partners are also working to ensure that site development, roads, and drainage are accessible and cleared to facilitate ongoing humanitarian response where needed most urgently.