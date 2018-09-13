IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 7 - 13 September 2018

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

KEY FEATURES

The Teknaf Mental Health and Psychosocial Services team arranged football tournament amongst the youth population of Rohingya community. The main objective of this activity was to promote psychosocial development, physical health and social wellbeing.

The Protection team assisted the Site Management team in Shamlapur to conduct their first women’s only meeting. The SMS focal point for Shamlapur articulated that it was the first opportunity for her to see women speaking openly and frankly about their core concerns.

IOM worked with partners BBC Media Action to train 29 IOM staff in radio listening group facilitation. The training prepared national staff to become facilitators who will run listening groups in their camps - playing off-air programming, and running guided discussions.