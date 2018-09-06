06 Sep 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 31 August — 6 September 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.43 MB)

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox's Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox's Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox's Bazar

KEY FEATURES

  • Medical Officers from Ukhiya received training on Long-Acting Reversible Contraception (LARC) methods. The objective of the training is to enhance capacity of the service providers in Family Planning Services and to promote long acting methods among the Rohingya community.

  • Focus Group Discussions and selection of beneficiaries has been completed for Leda as part of the Women’s Income Generation Support (WINGS) livelihoods intervention project.

  • In Unchiprang, IOM is continuing construction of 150 Robust Emergency Shelters through Cash -for-Work programme. As of today, 160 shelters have been completed for relocation from landslide risk areas.

  • 5,000 trees - of five varies - have been planted in Camp 16.
    Identification of tree plantation sites continues in all camps and fencing of identified areas has completed in several camps and is ongoing in the rest of identified areas.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.