IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 29 June - 5 July 2018

706,364 New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar*

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Key Features

In Leda extension, IOM is responding to water scarcity with the installation of pipe water systems to provide approximately 4,000 liters per day through pumping, treating and supply from a drilled borehole.

During the reporting period, heavy rain affected the shelters of 182 households in Teknaf and Ukhiya. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, 1,580 shelters have been damaged (629 partially and 951 completely).

In Unchiprang and Shamlapur, visits were conducted to proposed relocation sites. A draft site plan estimates the possibility of hosting 400 households (HHs) within an area of 4.9 acres and 215 HHs within a total area of 4.56 acres. Site planning works will continue once the approval is granted from the Land Commissioner.

This week, six doctors and five nurses from different health facilities participated in a two-day course on Pain Management and Palliative Care in Cox’s Bazar organised by the Fasiuddin Khan Research Foundation, World Child Cancer and PalCHASE.

Cumulative Category 1 incidents

33,220 affected persons

7,408 affected households

Over 31,000 individuals are located in the most at risk areas

372 reported incidents (landslide/ erosion, water logging, extreme wind, lightning and flood)

UN Secretary General’s Visit highlights Funding Needs in Cox’s Bazar

United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres, accompanied by World Bank President Jim Yong Kim, visited Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar for the first time this past week.

During the visit Mr. Guterres and Mr. Kim saw first-hand the massive amount of work undertaken by the joint IOM, WFP and UNHCR Site Maintenance Engineering Project (SMEP).

They also visited IOM’s D4 clinic in Kutapalong where medics have worked tirelessly to carry out over 55,500 consultations for Rohingya refugees and local Bangladeshi since August 2017.

During a press conference, Mr. Guterres appealed to the international community to “step up to the plate and to substantially increase financial support” to all those in Bangladesh working to support and protect the Rohingya refugee community.