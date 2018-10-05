IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update (28 September - 4 October 2018)

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

KEY FEATURES

At IOM's Leda primary Health care center, an inpatient ward has been re-purposed for stabilization and treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in line with IOM Health's target of providing comprehensive integrated management of childhood illness and nutritional services.

IOM Protection also supported the facilitation of the two final women committee elections processes in Katamura and Tulabgan (Leda). A joint team of IOM Protection and Site Management staff completed the final two elections for women's committee participants, with a total of 10 women selected

A bamboo treatment facility is being constructed at IOM Logistics base, to treat bamboos by defusing in a mix of Borax and Borasic acid. By the end of October, IOM will commence bamboo treatment for shelter improvement and site maintenance works