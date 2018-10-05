05 Oct 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update (28 September - 4 October 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 04 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (6.25 MB)

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

KEY FEATURES

  • At IOM's Leda primary Health care center, an inpatient ward has been re-purposed for stabilization and treatment of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in line with IOM Health's target of providing comprehensive integrated management of childhood illness and nutritional services.

  • IOM Protection also supported the facilitation of the two final women committee elections processes in Katamura and Tulabgan (Leda). A joint team of IOM Protection and Site Management staff completed the final two elections for women's committee participants, with a total of 10 women selected

  • A bamboo treatment facility is being constructed at IOM Logistics base, to treat bamboos by defusing in a mix of Borax and Borasic acid. By the end of October, IOM will commence bamboo treatment for shelter improvement and site maintenance works

  • Two batches of Cyclone Awareness Sessions were organized and facilitated by Inter Sector Coordination Group in coordination with the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP)

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.