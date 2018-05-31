IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 25 - 31 May 2018

702,000

New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar

915,00

Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million

People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Key Features

This week, Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) released the its Site Assessment (SA) Round 10 report. This multi-sectoral needs assessment - designed in cooperation with ISCG and all sectors - provides an overview of the Rohingya refugee population's distribution, needs and access to services at the beginning of the monsoon season.

IOM commenced the reinforcement of four mosques for use as communal shelters for flood and landslide victims.

In Camp 20 extension, IOM met with health and shelter/NFIs partners to discuss provision of services in the newly allocated land.

Health emergency preparedness activities are ongoing and the roster of surge and supplementary teams to respond during an emergency has been finalised.

This week, IOM donated 4 million Aquatabs to UNHCR to support their emergency preparedness activities.

Situation Overview

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 702,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, increasing the total Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar to over 915,000.

The advent of the monsoon and cyclone seasons is widely expected to exacerbate critical vulnerabilities already faced by populations in the refugee camp and host communities. Multiple hazards could gravely affect the safety, well-being and dignity of populations especially in terms of accessing critical services and specialised support, as well as maintaining physical safety. Moreover, given the scale and nature of the camps marked by high levels of congestion, poor road networks, harsh topography and significant risk of large scale flooding and landslides, humanitarian operations are expected to be seriously impacted during the rainy season.

In order to respond to these risks collectively and comprehensively, IOM works closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the humanitarian community in preparation for the monsoon season.