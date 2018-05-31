31 May 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 25 - 31 May 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (3.12 MB)

702,000
New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar

915,00
Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million
People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Key Features

  • This week, Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) released the its Site Assessment (SA) Round 10 report. This multi-sectoral needs assessment - designed in cooperation with ISCG and all sectors - provides an overview of the Rohingya refugee population's distribution, needs and access to services at the beginning of the monsoon season.

  • IOM commenced the reinforcement of four mosques for use as communal shelters for flood and landslide victims.

  • In Camp 20 extension, IOM met with health and shelter/NFIs partners to discuss provision of services in the newly allocated land.

  • Health emergency preparedness activities are ongoing and the roster of surge and supplementary teams to respond during an emergency has been finalised.

  • This week, IOM donated 4 million Aquatabs to UNHCR to support their emergency preparedness activities.

Situation Overview

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 702,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, increasing the total Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar to over 915,000.

The advent of the monsoon and cyclone seasons is widely expected to exacerbate critical vulnerabilities already faced by populations in the refugee camp and host communities. Multiple hazards could gravely affect the safety, well-being and dignity of populations especially in terms of accessing critical services and specialised support, as well as maintaining physical safety. Moreover, given the scale and nature of the camps marked by high levels of congestion, poor road networks, harsh topography and significant risk of large scale flooding and landslides, humanitarian operations are expected to be seriously impacted during the rainy season.

In order to respond to these risks collectively and comprehensively, IOM works closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the humanitarian community in preparation for the monsoon season.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.