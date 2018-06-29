IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 22 - 28 June 2018

706,364 New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar*

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar*

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Key Features

Heavy rainfall in Cox’s Bazar earlier this month has put major strain on drainage systems, according to IOM engineers, who predict it will cost at least USD 1 million to clear blocked channels and maintain them to prevent dangerous flooding in future.

IOM distributed blankets and floor mats to 408 families affected by flooding in Leda, who were relocated to communal spaces.

Communal building reinforcements are ongoing for 13 mosques in Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion (KBE) Site, and works for six mosques have been completed.

Further, 15 communal buildings have been assessed in Leda for potential upgrade works. These mosques are to be used as temporary communal shelters for flood and landslide victims.

An on-job training on triage and isolation as well as clinical management of outbreak potential diseases has been conducted at Balukhali Makeshift Settlement (MS) Primary Healthcare Center.

The facility will start triage and conduct temporary isolation activities in the coming week.

Cumulative Category 1 incidents

29,383 affected persons

6,498 affected households

Over 31,000 individuals are located in the most at risk areas

311 reported incidents (landslide/ erosion, water logging, extreme wind, lightning and flood)

Funding Gaps affect Monsoon Preparedness and Response

Site Development and Site Management teams are working to support refugee households at risk of flooding and landslides. Road and drainage clearance are critical to continue operations. Without additional support, the capacity of the Site Development and Site Management teams to meet the most urgent need is limited.

Health teams are working to ensure continued service in key sites. Flooding had demobilised several health centres that are needed to provide critical health care to the refugee population. IOM is working to ensure continued access to health centres and mobile teams.

WASH facilities in the most high risk areas have been compromised. WASH teams have been working with Site Development to ensure that roads and drainage are cleared to facilitate water movement away from the camps and to ensure adequate access to functional latrines.

Protection teams are working across the sectors to ensure that protection response and services are adequately mainstreamed.