IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 21-27 September 2018

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

KEY FEATURES

Kutupalong Community Clinic, one of the Government facilities supported by IOM (with human resources, logistics and medicine), providing obstetric care including delivery and family planning was ranked 1st of the Community Clinics in Chittagong division for conducting the highest number of Normal Vaginal Deliveries.

IOM continues to provide support to strengthen the Counter Trafficking efforts in Cox's Bazar. An introduction training on victim identification and case handling for policer officers was conducted last week with the objective to provide a common understanding on human trafficking.

IOM is currently selecting a service providers for the construction of a trial bamboo treatment pool. IOM will use the treated Borak bamboos for communal shelter upgrades, individual shelters and other critical site improvement works, aiming to improve the durability of construction.