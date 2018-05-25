25 May 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 18- 24 May 2018

687,000 New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar

905,418 Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Key Features

  • In Shamlapur, back-filling is ongoing in two areas needing flood mitigation works in Hatkhulapara and Purbo Asarbonia. The works are almost completed and would benefit 256 households who were deemed at risk from flooding/water-logging.

  • A total 70 focal points took part in Site Management Category 1 trainings and have responded successfully by submitting everyday incident reports to the Need and Population Monitoring (NPM) unit.

  • Resilience experts from Mercy Corps and IOM have been working closely to strengthen links between protection, camp management and risk reduction/ resilience capacity-strengthening through participatory community activities.

  • Three types of foundation were tested for the community building strengthening program.
    Three community buildings in Camp 9 were selected for reinforcement as part of the pilot.

Situation Overview

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 687,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, increasing the total Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar to over 905,418. New arrivals are living in spontaneous settlements with an increasing need of humanitarian assistance—including shelter, food, clean water, and sanitation.

Additionally, with the rainy season fast approaching, there is an urgent need to continue strengthening preparedness measures and raise awareness among the refugee population regarding potential landslide and flood risks.

In order to respond to these risks collectively and comprehensively, IOM continues to work closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the humanitarian community. IOM and its partners continue to scale up operations to respond to the needs of new arrivals, existing Rohingya, and affected host communities.

