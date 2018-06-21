IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 15 - 21 June 2018

706,364 New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar*

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar*

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

* Needs and Population Monitoring Baseline Round 11

Key Features

In Camp 20 Extension, Shelter and Site Management teams have been working since 13 June to establish robust shelters for families relocated from landslide risk areas. IOM will build 50 shelters per day in Camp 20 Extension, and plans to complete 2,000 shelters by the end of July.

In Camp 20 Extension, a second bladder tank is being installed and will provide daily 5,000 liters of water to relocated families.

Integrated triage and isolation system has been activated at Jamtoli health post. From now on, the facility will triage and isolate outbreak potential diseases as well as categorise the patients based on their clinical urgency.

This week, Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) completed its emergency drone flights of the whole area of Leda and Unchiprang, both flooded. The images were used to give information about locations with limited access and get an overall understanding of where assistance is urgently needed.

Cumulative Category 1 incidents

28,457 affected persons

6,280 affected households

Over 31,000 individuals are located in the most at risk areas

269 reported incidents (landslide/ erosion, water logging, extreme wind, lightning and flood)

Funding Gaps affect Monsoon Preparedness and Response

Site Development and Site Management teams are working to support refugee households at risk of flooding and landslides. Road and drainage clearance are critical to continue operations. Without additional support, the capacity of the Site Development and Site Management teams to meet the most urgent need is limited.

Health teams are working to ensure continued service in key sites. Flooding had demobilised several health centres that are needed to provide critical health care to the refugee population. IOM is working to ensure continued access to health centres and mobile teams.

WASH facilities in the most high risk areas have been compromised. WASH teams have been working with Site Development to ensure that roads and drainage are cleared to facilitate water movement away from the camps and to ensure adequate access to functional latrines.

Protection teams are working across the sectors to ensure that protection response and services are adequately mainstreamed