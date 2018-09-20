IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 14-20 September 2018

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

KEY FEATURES

IOM’s Counter Trafficking team conducted two trainings on Counter-Trafficking (CT) in Humanitarian Settings: A training for Health Providers for IOM Staffs and Partners and CounterTrafficking (CT) in Humanitarian Settings: A Training for NPM enumerators IOM. Three additional CT trainings for police officers and IOM staff and partners will take place.

In response to several fires that have occurred in the Camps, IOM is scaling up fire preparedness activities and awareness in discussion with the community.

NPM has published its latest Site Assessment Round 12 Baseline Master List. This dataset is the baseline survey prior to NPM’s forthcoming monthly Site Assessment (Round 12).