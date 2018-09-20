20 Sep 2018

IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 14-20 September 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 20 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (4.05 MB)

706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar

919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

KEY FEATURES

  • IOM’s Counter Trafficking team conducted two trainings on Counter-Trafficking (CT) in Humanitarian Settings: A training for Health Providers for IOM Staffs and Partners and CounterTrafficking (CT) in Humanitarian Settings: A Training for NPM enumerators IOM. Three additional CT trainings for police officers and IOM staff and partners will take place.

  • In response to several fires that have occurred in the Camps, IOM is scaling up fire preparedness activities and awareness in discussion with the community.

  • NPM has published its latest Site Assessment Round 12 Baseline Master List. This dataset is the baseline survey prior to NPM’s forthcoming monthly Site Assessment (Round 12).

  • An Emergency Coordination meeting was held between SM agencies and the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management & Relief to discuss coordination mechanisms for distribution of emergency shelter kits, safety and hygiene kits and food ration, safety and security in the Camps.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.