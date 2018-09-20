IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 14-20 September 2018
706,000 New Rohingya Arrivals since 25 August 2017 to Cox’s Bazar
919,000 Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar
1.3 Million People in Need in Cox’s Bazar
KEY FEATURES
IOM’s Counter Trafficking team conducted two trainings on Counter-Trafficking (CT) in Humanitarian Settings: A training for Health Providers for IOM Staffs and Partners and CounterTrafficking (CT) in Humanitarian Settings: A Training for NPM enumerators IOM. Three additional CT trainings for police officers and IOM staff and partners will take place.
In response to several fires that have occurred in the Camps, IOM is scaling up fire preparedness activities and awareness in discussion with the community.
NPM has published its latest Site Assessment Round 12 Baseline Master List. This dataset is the baseline survey prior to NPM’s forthcoming monthly Site Assessment (Round 12).
An Emergency Coordination meeting was held between SM agencies and the Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management & Relief to discuss coordination mechanisms for distribution of emergency shelter kits, safety and hygiene kits and food ration, safety and security in the Camps.