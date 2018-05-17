IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 11 - 17 May 2018
687,000
New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar
905,418
Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar
1.3 Million
People in Need in Cox’s Bazar
Situation Overview
Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 687,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, increasing the total Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar to over 905,418. New arrivals are living in spontaneous settlements with an increasing need of humanitarian assistance—including shelter, food, clean water, and sanitation.
Additionally, with the rainy season fast approaching, there is an urgent need to continue strengthening preparedness measures and raise awareness among the refugee population regarding potential landslide and flood risks.
In order to respond to these risks collectively and comprehensively, IOM continues to work closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the humanitarian community. IOM and its partners continue to scale up operations to respond to the needs of new arrivals, existing Rohingya, and affected host communities.
Key Features
- IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) unit has just launched a dashboard, which offers a daily tracking incidents (landslides, floods, storms, etc.) during the monsoon season. Link to the dashboard can be found on page 2.
- IOM distributed Upgrade Shelter Kits (USKs) to 210 households in Camp 8E after their shelters were damaged by strong winds.
- IOM is currently undertaking a pump testing in Camp 12 under a joint pilot water supply project, with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Bangladesh Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE), which aims at offering 30,000 people a safer and more reliable access to water.
- A total of 184 households/783 individuals assessed to be at risk of flooding in Leda were relocated to Block B, involving Para Development Committees (PDC) as well as Shelter and WASH actors.
