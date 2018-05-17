IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 11 - 17 May 2018

687,000

New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar

905,418

Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million

People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Situation Overview

Since 25 August 2017, an estimated 687,000 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh fleeing violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, increasing the total Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar to over 905,418. New arrivals are living in spontaneous settlements with an increasing need of humanitarian assistance—including shelter, food, clean water, and sanitation.

Additionally, with the rainy season fast approaching, there is an urgent need to continue strengthening preparedness measures and raise awareness among the refugee population regarding potential landslide and flood risks.

In order to respond to these risks collectively and comprehensively, IOM continues to work closely with the Government of Bangladesh and the humanitarian community. IOM and its partners continue to scale up operations to respond to the needs of new arrivals, existing Rohingya, and affected host communities.

Key Features