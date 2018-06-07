IOM Bangladesh: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Update, 1 - 7 June 2018

702,000

New Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017 in Cox’s Bazar

915,00

Total Rohingya Population in Cox’s Bazar

1.3 Million

People in Need in Cox’s Bazar

Key Features

In the newly allocated land on the west side of Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion Site, facilities including health posts, Deep Tube Wells (DTWs), latrines and a Shelter/ NFIs distribution point are being constructed. Over 1,600 households at risk of landslides and flooding will be relocated in Camp 20 extension in the coming weeks.

IOM Health, Site management, and WASH units organised two trainings on Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), which included an action plan for prevention and actions to be taken during an outbreak.

IOM started the reinforcement of two mosques in Camp 9 and 10 to be used as temporary communal shelters in case flood or landslide affect family shelters. Upgrade works for eight mosques will be completed next week, creating space for 430 individuals.

Medics with IOM have carried out more than 400,000 consultations in Cox’s Bazar since late August 2017.

Funding gaps

$182.1 M required in IOM appeal

IOM is currently only 22% funded against the $182.1 million USD Joint Response Plan (JRP) priority activities. Current operations will run out of funds by the end of June 2018, at the height of the monsoon season. This will have profound life-threatening risks for the Rohingya population, specifically in the Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion (KBE). Without additional support over the monsoon season to maintain and expand basic services and to allow for contingency planning, the lives of the most vulnerable Rohingya refugees remain at considerable risk of an unstable and unpredictable climate.