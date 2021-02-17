IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - External Situation Report (December 2020 - January 2021)

716,915 Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017

866,457 Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar

1.2 million People in need

Host Community Safe Shelter Programme

When the monsoon season started in Cox’s Bazar last year, boatman Pradip Shah Das in Teknaf Upazila and his family were forced to take shelter at their neighbor’s house. Their house was badly damaged in the torrential rain. “The house where I used to live was ooded. When the storm started, we had to find shelter elsewhere,” recounted 37-year-old Pradip.

In response to the needs of Rohingya refugees, IOM is working towards strengthening security and social cohesion between Rohingya refugees and the host communities in Cox’s Bazar District through its Safe Shelter programme, funded by the Government of Japan. Recently, Pradip’s house has been upgraded through this programme—one of 1,000 families to have received the same type of support.

During the reporting period, IOM provided cash grants to upgrade their shelters to 1,000 host community families identied and assessed as vulnerable in Teknaf. Teams organized a technical training for 450 local carpenters on shelter improvement and maintenance that incorporates Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) features, to support families with the construction of their shelters.

The objective of the training was to use the knowledge acquired to enable beneficiaries to build disaster-resilient shelters after purchasing shelter upgrade materials. Technical supervision of the upgradation work is ongoing to meet the requirements of the second and third tranches of the cash grants.

During the reporting period, IOM completed the distribution of the first tranche of conditional and unrestricted cash grants for 1,000 households in the host community. A total of 561 families also received their second and 391 families received a third tranche for their shelter upgradation in Sabrang and Nhila Unions. “Now I have a new house which is stronger than the previous one,” Pradip said. “During disasters, I used to take shelter at other people’s houses, but now people can take shelter at my house.”