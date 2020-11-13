IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (September 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

On September 30, a team from the Sexual and Reproductive Health Working Group (SRH-WG) attended the inauguration of the maternity ward at the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centre (SARI ITC) in Camp 24. The ward has an 18-bed capacity and trained midwives who can now also assist pregnant women with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

In case of high transmission rates, if SARI ITCs become overburdened or when patients – for various reasons – cannot go to the facilities, home-based care becomes an integral part of case management for COVID-19. To assist mild to moderate COVID-19 cases at community level, 60 clinical staff have been trained on home-based care.

This month, a high-level delegation, comprised of the U.S. Ambassador, the U.K. High Commissioner, a representative from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.N. Resident Coordinator, visited Camp 20 Extension, including the SARI ITC. The delegation met with Rohingya refugees for a group discussion, while General Protection and GBV teams facilitated group discussions and shared their expertise related to the camp’s protection risks The new generator can provide oxygen for 50 patients at 6.6 liters per minute. © IOM 2020 and the ongoing pandemic.

IOM, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF BANGLADESH, INAUGURATE NEW OXYGEN GENERATOR PLANT FOR ROHINGYA AND HOST COMMUNITIES

On September 30, the oxygen generator plant at the Ramu Upazila Health Complex was officially inaugurated, with support from UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The brand-new generator will assist host populations affected by COVID19, with the capacity to continuously provide oxygen for 50 patients at 6.6 liters per minute.

In addition to the installation of equipment, experts and engineers were recruited to ensure the generator’s functionality and maintenance.

The event was attended by several high-level guests, including the Honourable Member of the Parliament of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh from Cox’s Bazar - 3 constituency, Shaimum Sarwar Komol, IOM Bangladesh’s Chief of Mission, George Gigauri, Cox’s Bazar’s Civil Surgeon, Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Ramu Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Pronoy Chakma, Ramu Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, Dr. Nobel Kumar Barua and Ramu Upazila Parishad Chairman, Sohel Sarower Kajol.