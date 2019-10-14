IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (September 2019)

Innovative Solutions for Building a More Fun and Greener Future

Cox's Bazar-The onset in 2017 of a refugee emergency from neighbouring Myanmar carried with it potential environmental chaos in Bangladesh - not just from the families who would be stripping firewood from virgin forest, but also from the rapid accumulation of mountains of plastic waste.

Today with nearly a million refugees housed near the Myanmar border, the International OrganiZation for Migration (IOM) is helping Bangladesh face both challenges. A new recycling plant turns discarded plastic bags, beverage bottles and other packaging into colorful building blocks for children.