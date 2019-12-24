IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (November 2019)

Camp 20 Extension comes to life as 100 Rohingya families relocate to new shelters in the recently developed site

Fleeing Rakhine State in 1991, Ms. Rahman and her family had been living in congested settlements in the Cox's Bazar refugee camps for nearly two decades. During this time, the nature of the camps and Rohingya response has greatly evolved, and in September 2019, Ms. Rahman and her family were moved to the Ghumdum Transit Camp as part of a broader IOM effort to provide Rohingya refugees more resilient and safer housing.

The Rahman family are some of the first to move into Camp 20 Extension, a newly developed site where IOM and partners have constructed planned settlements, featuring leveled land and stronger shelters.

“| found the shelter in the camp to be very good. My home is bigger and my kids have more space to grow up. We can breath easy now,” said Ms. Rahman after moving into her new shelter on November 21, 2019. Her husband also expressed relief, observing a significant improvement in his family’s living conditions.

Similar to the Rahmans, an additional 99 families have been relocated to the newly constructed mid-term shelters in the 20 Extension site. |OM’s Site Management team, ensuring beneficiaries’ wellbeing and safety, carried out these 100 relocations over the course of two consecutive days.

Mini-busses transported the 100 families, comprising roughly 500 individuals, first to the Transit Camp and eventually onward to Camp 20 Extension; the families’ belongings, meanwhile, shortly followed via trucks. Eight dedicated IOM staff posted in Camp 20 Extension, along with 20 |OM Volunteers and /0 workers effectively facilitated the relocations without a hitch.

On the day of relocation, families at the Tranist Camp were provided a half-day meal and water by Action Contre la Faim (ACF). The World Food Programme (WFP) also supported, providing refugees High Energy Biscuits and water. |OM and partners, meanwhile, ensured the distribution of 12 types of hygiene kits and other non-food items to support beneficiaries as they habituate into their new community.

A beneficiary of these relocations, Ms. Khatun reflects: “Now we have good privacy, enough space for living and protected areas for our livelihoods. | hope my family can have a better lifestyle here.”