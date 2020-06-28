Bangladesh + 1 more
IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (May 2020)
IOM to produce Hand Sanitizer with District Administration and Local Partners in Cox's Bazar
Cox's Bazar - In the days following the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Bangladesh in early March, hand sanitizer and other essential hygiene products became scarce due to rising demand leading to a sharp price increase in the local markets of Cox's Bazar, home to the worlds largest camp.
