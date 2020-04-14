IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (March 2020)

Beneficiaries and IOM staff and partners celebrated International Women's Day on 8 March as Protection teams organized a wide range of activities in Women and Girls' Safe Spaces (WGSS) across nine IOM-managed camps; activities included handicrafts, art exhibitions and community dialogues.

Livelihoods beneficiaries proposed to support in the production of cloth masks to be used as PPE for COVID-19 frontline workers. In collaboration between IOM and local partners Nongor and Prottyashi, the production of these masks has been developed in line with WHO guidelines and approved by the Civil Surgeon Cox's Bazar and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)