IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (March 2020)
708,985 Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017
859,161 Rohingya in Cox's Bazar
1.2 million people in need
IN BRIEF
Beneficiaries and IOM staff and partners celebrated International Women's Day on 8 March as Protection teams organized a wide range of activities in Women and Girls' Safe Spaces (WGSS) across nine IOM-managed camps; activities included handicrafts, art exhibitions and community dialogues.
In early March, NPM finalized and published the Site Management & Site Development (SMSD) Daily Incident Report: Survey Analysis, presenting a composite overview of 2,004 surveys conducted by Site Management Support (SMS) agencies between April and November 2019
Livelihoods beneficiaries proposed to support in the production of cloth masks to be used as PPE for COVID-19 frontline workers. In collaboration between IOM and local partners Nongor and Prottyashi, the production of these masks has been developed in line with WHO guidelines and approved by the Civil Surgeon Cox's Bazar and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
