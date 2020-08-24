IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (July 2020)

711,460 Rohingya arrivals since 25 August 2017

860,243 Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar

1.2 million people in need

IOM and Government of Bangladesh come together to commemorate World Day Against Human Trafficking

On 30 July, the Government of Bangladesh, IOM, and other United Nations agencies and humanitarian actors commemorated the World Day Against Human Trafficking. A slate of activities were held with Cost and refugee communities in Cox’s Bazar to recognize the important day, including an essay competition, audio messaging, comic sessions, and a courtyard meeting. ION, in collaboration with District Administration, also held a joint event in commemoration. In attendance were 36 individuals, including seven women and 29 men. Mr. Manuel Marques Pereira, Deputy Chief of Mission and Mr. Kamal Hossain, Deputy Commissioner and District MagisFate and Chairperson of the District Counter TraffickIng Committee, Cox’s Bazar, signed a joint statement expressing their continued commitment to counter-trañchng efforts in the district. Mr. A B M Masud Hassain, Superintendent of the Cox’s Bazar Police was present as a special guest and the programme was chaired by Mr. Shahajan Ali, Additional District Magistrate, Cox’s Bazar. At the signing, IOM and the Government of Bangladesh also made a point to donor the first responders and front line workers, including law enforcement professionals, public representatives, local leaders, social workers, Health professionals, and many others, whom have worked endlessly to assist victims of trafficking, especially in the face of the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.