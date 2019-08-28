28 Aug 2019

IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (July 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (8.52 MB)

CAMPS RECOVER FROM EIGHT DAYS OF STORMS

Rohingya refugee camps and surrounding communities have been recovering after an eight-day storm that brought almost unending rains and wind between the 4" and 12" of July. The storm systems saw 709mm of rain fall in parts of the Kutupalong Refugee Camp, out of a July average of about 1,040mm for Cox's Bazar. Thousands of people were displaced and infrastructure and homes were damaged as a storm system blew in off of the Bay of Bengal after forming near the coast of Sri Lanka.

Protracted rains also contributed to an increase in waterborne illnesses. An inundation of water led to stagnant pools in and around the camps, which caused a rise in cases of diphtheria, dysentery and dengue fever.

