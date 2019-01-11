11 Jan 2019

IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report, December 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.88 MB)

KEY FEATURES

  • The first draft of the Joint Response Plan (JRP) was presented by the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) and Sector coordinators to the Strategic Executive Group (SEG) and the Government of Bangladesh.

  • The construction of a Shetter/NFI Distribution Point in Camp 20 extension has been completed and is ready for the launch of Shelter's Phase III programme.

  • New Health Facilities in Camp 15 and Camp 18 provide essential health services to refugees and host communities.

  • IOM and its Implementing Partners observed the 16 Days of Activism jointly with the Protection Team and relevant stakeholders in the Camps by organizing different awareness sessions on Gender Based Violence and Women and Girls' Participation in Camp Activities.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.