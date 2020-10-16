IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (August 2020)

IOM, in Partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, expand Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Center support to Rohingya and Host Communities

On 17 August, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) presided over the inauguration of a new Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Facility (SARI ITC) in Camp 20 Extension inside the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar. With this establishment, ION (the International Organization for Migration) has set up a total of three SARI ITCs, with the capacity of 230 beds to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms. The facilities provide COVID-19 related health service for both host community and refugees in Teknaf and Ukhlya Upazilas.

Expanding upon this establishment, IOM's COVID-19 support to the Government in Cox's Bazar District also included the donation of an ambulance to the Civil Surgeon of Cox's Bazar to support the referral of patients from host communities to SARI ITCs in Ramu and Chakaria ION has extended support to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital with 10 Medical Officers, one Radiologist, one Radiographer, one Sanitation Officer and 15 Cleaners - supplying PPE for health care providers. ION also supports the expansion of bed capacity and quality improvement of services at SARI ITCs in Ramu and Chakoria under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Throughout August IOM continued coordinating with the Government of Bangladesh, supporting response efforts to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in the camps and within host communities.

HIGHLIGHTS