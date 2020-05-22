Bangladesh + 1 more
IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (April 2020)
Attachments
During the last week, cases of COVID-19 have been detected and confirmed in the Rohingya settlements in Cox's Bazar, both among Rohingya beneficiaries and members of the local Host Community. IOM and other humanitarian actors on the ground are working together to respond to this developing situation; all relevant updates will be included in IOM's next COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report.
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.