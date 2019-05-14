14 May 2019

IOM Bangladesh Rohingya Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report (April 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Apr 2019
KEY FEATURES

♦ Cyclone Preparedness was in full swing. IOM responded to the threat of Cyclone Fani forming over the Bay of Bengal with cross-cutting preparedness programming including Tie-Down Kit distribution, shelter strengthening, awareness raising sessions and capacity building of Mobile Medical Teams, among many other activities

♦ The IOM Health Unit celebrated its one millionth out-patient consultation since the 2017 Rohingya influx. Accompanying this significant achievement IOM has also noted great strides in disease control and prevention with a dramatic drop in rates of chicken pox in the camps, falling by 72 percent between March and April 2019

♦ 10M welcomed the high-level visit of Director General Antonio Vitorino, UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi, and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock. Current activities and accomplishments were showcased and discussions for IOM's emergency response moving forward were held

UN Humanitarian Leaders Highlight Urgent Need to Sustain Support for Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh

At the end of a joint visit to Bangladesh, three top United Nations officials – the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) António Vitorino, and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi – today reiterated their commitment to keep working toward safe and sustainable solutions for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and noted the UN efforts there to help create conditions conducive to return. Read more

