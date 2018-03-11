IOM Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Site Assessment: Round 8 - February 2018

Following an outbreak of violence on 25 August 2017 in Rakhine State, Myanmar, a new massive influx of Rohingya refugees to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh started in late August 2017. Most of the Rohingya refugees settled in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar, a district bordering Myanmar identified as the main entry areas for border crossings.

Previous inflows were recorded in October 2016, when approximately 87,000 crossed into Bangladesh, and other waves were registered during the previous decades. The number of Rohingya refugees, both registered and unregistered, residing in Cox’s Bazar prior to August 2017 is estimated to be around 213,000 individuals.

POPULATION, DISTRIBUTION AND DEMOGRAPHICS

POPULATION DISTRIBUTION AND SETTLEMENT TYPE The NPM Site Assessment (SA) collects information about the overall Rohingya population, including refugees who arrived before 25 August 2017. It does not collect information on the entire Rohingya population in Bangladesh, but in Cox’s Bazar district only. The NPA SA covers all sites where Rohingya refugees have been identified irrespectively of the location type, including makeshifts settlements, spontaneous settlements, host communities, and formal refugee camps. Information is collected through interviews with Key Informants (KIs), particularly majhees (community leaders in camp-like settings).

Between 15 and 30 January 2018, an estimated 884,000 individuals (approximately 205,500 households) were identified in 1,658 locations1. Of these, 82% were living in new spontaneous settlements, 1% in makeshift settlements2, 12% were living in host community locations and 4% in the formal refugee camps. Of the total population, 33,538 were registered refugees (UNHCR, January 20183), who live in the only two formal refugee camps (Kutupalong and Nayapara refugee camps). The remaining 850,000 were unregistered refugees who live in all locations including the formal refugee camps. In this analysis, locations in Makeshift, Spontaneous Settlements and Formal Refugee camps will be referred to as camp-like settings.

The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), supported by UNHCR, conducted a family counting (FC) exercise in the collective sites, and the results were compared with the population estimates gathered by NPM. In the majority of cases, the two figures were closely aligned. Where discrepancies exist, these were generally attributed to boundary issues or movements between the dates of the two assessment exercises, as well as to the different methodologies used by each exercise.

The majority of the Rohingya refugees live in Ukhia upazila, comprising 82% of the total households and 80% of the total identified individuals. The second largest group lives in Teknaf, comprising over 17% of households and nearly 19% of individuals.