IOM Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) Site Assessment: Round 10 - May 2018

Following an outbreak of violence on 25 August 2017 in Rakhine State, Myanmar, a new massive influx of Rohingya refugees to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh started in late August 2017. Most of the Rohingya refugees settled in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar, a district bordering Myanmar identified as the main entry areas for border crossings.

Previous inflows were recorded in October 2016, when approximately 87,000 crossed into Bangladesh, and other waves were registered during the previous decades. The number of Rohingya refugees, both registered and unregistered, residing in Cox’s Bazar prior to August 2017 is estimated to be around 213,000 individuals.