IOM Bangladesh: COVID-19 Response Update 20 (22 September - 5 October 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 5 October 2020, more than 2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bangladesh, of which 370,132 people tested positive. There are currently 109 COVID-19 labs across the country, and more than 60 per cent of tests are completed in Dhaka. The highest percentage of conrmed cases is found among the age group 31 - 40 years old (27%), and the highest death rate among the age group 61 – 70 years old (31%).

On 30 September, 164 migrants arrived home on a Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) ight from Libya. Aboard the charter were nine survivors of the tragic shooting in the Libyan town of Mizdah, where on 27 May, 30 migrants—including 26 Bangladeshis—were shot and killed in a smuggling warehouse. With those survivors were other vulnerable migrants, including 39 people with medical conditions.

During the reporting period, key ndings of a Rapid Gender Analysis (RGA) to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on women, girls, men and boys and other vulnerable populations in the Rohingya and host communities were shared among stakeholders in Cox’s Bazar. The RGA highlights how gender issues have been exacerbated during COVID-19 and nds that a) pre-existing gender discrimination based on restrictive norms and roles remain prevalent with few changes and some exacerbations; b) the burden of unpaid care work has increased due to COVID-19 prevention measures; and c) achievements that have been made towards gender equality risk being undone.

On 30 September, an oxygen generator plant was inaugurated at the Government-managed Isolation and Treatment Centre (ITC) in Ramu. The regular supply of oxygen is essential for the medical management of moderate and severe COVID-19 cases in the ITC at the Ramu Upazila Health Complex. Since March 2020, IOM is supporting the Government to address the health needs of host communities in Ramu and Teknaf Upazilas in Cox’s Bazar