IOM Bangladesh Appeal - Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response - Monthly Situation Report: October 2020

This month, IOM’s MHPSS team celebrated World Mental Health Day (WMHD) through several activities for community leaders, pregnant women, children, adolescent boys and girls, elderly persons, beneficiaries in ITCs, volunteers, and healthcare staff, to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and access to improved mental health services.

Additionally, a total of 70 medical staff members (32 female, 38 male) participated in workshops on the importance of mental health and selfcare.

IOM continues to operate three SARI ITCs in Camp 2W, Camp 20 Extension and Camp 2, which have the capacity to manage severe COVID-19 cases. A total of 114 beds are operational, with the capacity to scale up to a total of 214 beds. Twenty new suspected cases and nine confirmed case were admitted to the ITCs this month. Since the beginning of the response, IOM ITCs have admitted a total of 374 patients, of which 134 were confirmed to have COVID-19.

IOM AND THE GOVERNMENT OF BANGLADESH INAUGURATE NEW MATERNITY WARD FOR ROHINGYA AND HOST COMMUNITIES

On October 7, IOM inaugurated a new maternity ward in the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation And Treatment Center (SARI ITC) in Camp 20 Extension. The facility was created through the collaborative efforts of IOM’s Health, Shelter and SMSD units.

Representatives from the Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), the Camp-in-Charge (CiC) of Camp 20 Extension, and IOM’s Emergency Health Coordinator attended the opening ceremony.

All pregnant women in their third trimester will receive services in this new facility, which provides antenatal care, post-natal care and care during labour for both suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases. The facility will include holistic care, including Protection and MHPSS services. Three deliveries have already taken place in this new facility and IOM’s SARI ITC in Camp 24 which has its own maternity ward. IOM continues to provide essential primary health care and comprehensive emergency maternal and newborn care services with necessary IPCprotocols and measuresin 35 health facilities.

This maternity ward was developed with support from Australia Aid, the UK’s Foreign,

Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the World Bank, ECHO, Qatar Charity, the Government of Japan, Canada, Switzerland and the US Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM).