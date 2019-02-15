IOM Bangladesh Appeal - Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Response January - December 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The systematic discrimination coupled with the spikes of violence during August 2017 in Myanmar caused the largest exodus of the Rohingya population in the 20th and 21" centuries. Over 700,000 individuals arrived into Cox's Bazar in just a few months, joining hundreds of thousands of individuals and bringing the total Rohingya population to 925,000.

Over a year later, the majority of Rohingya still rely almost entirely on aid from the international community. The present appeal outlines IOM's response plan and associated funding requirements from January to December 2019 in line with the Joint Response Plan. In 2019, IOM will adopt an integrated approach to support life-saving and sustaining assistance as well as early recovery activities.

The overarching priorities of IOM include the respect and upholding of protection needs of the Rohingya, but also the improvement of quality and access to services. IOM will also continue to provide support to the most vulnerable host community members and mitigate the impact of the refugee influx on the environment in order to strengthen social cohesion.

Aside from the activities conducted in the different sectors, I0M remains actively engaged in addressing human trafficking but also cross-cutting concerns such as Protection, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Accountability to Affected Populations (MP).

I0M is appealing to the international community for USD 136.2 million for 2019 to assist an estimated 1.2 M individuals.