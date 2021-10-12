Inter-Faith Engagement Overview 2020

World Vision seeks meaningful partnerships with various faith actors across the Asia-Pacific region to ensure that progress made in community development has greater reach, and is more sustainable, as these leaders embody a long-term presence and commitment to their communities. We work with all who share our common values of compassion, love, mercy and our commitment to the well-being of children and to the poor.

In 2020, in the Asia Pacific region, World Vision worked with more than 30,000 faith leaders from different faith traditions in strengthening family life, encouraging positive discipline, imparting life skills and nurturing value formation for children, promoting health and nutrition, facilitating psychosocial support and trauma counselling, inspiring disability inclusion, attending to water and sanitation concerns and putting in place early childhood education and livelihood opportunities.