Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods - Sunamganj District Bangladesh - October 2017

Introduction

In September 2017, Action Against Hunger Bangladesh in collaboration with Nutrition Cluster conducted integrated SMART nutrition (including IYCF, MHCP, Food Security, Livelihood and WaSH) survey in Sunamganj District after the April 2017 HAOR floods. The April 2017 Coordinated Needs Assessment (CNA) conducted by the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT) revealed that there are concerns that the prevalence of undernutrition is likely to increase in the flood-affected areas because of the underlying poor nutrition status, exacerbated by loss of food stocks, crops and increase in illnesses due to the flood. During the CNA, the nutrition situation could not be adequately assessed due to nature of this type of assessment.

Therefore, additional data and information was required to understand the impact of the HAOR Floods on the nutrition status of the population.

This survey was conducted using the Standardized Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) Methodology and it was the second integrated nutrition survey conducted in Sunamganj District.

The overall objectives of the integrated nutrition survey is to determine the nutritional status and morbidity patterns of children aged 6-59 months and care practices in children aged 0-23 months, households food security, water sanitation and hygiene situation of Sunamganj District after the April 2017 HAOR floods.