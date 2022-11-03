Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods DeSHARI Project Locations Satkhira & Jessore Districts Bangladesh - August 2017

Introduction

In August 2017, Action Against Hunger Bangladesh conducted an integrated SMART Nutrition survey (including IYCF, Food Security, Livelihood and WaSH) in the project areas of DeSHARI Consortium working on the project “Enhance resilience of the most vulnerable community to cope with waterlogging in Satkhira and Jessore districts in Bangladesh’’. In Satkhira District, Dhulihar & Fingri unions of Satkhira Sadar Upazila;

Kumira & Khalilnagar unions of Tala Upazila; Jogikhali & Joynagar union of Kolaroa Upazila were assessed.

In Jessore District, Biddyanandakathi and Trimohini union of Keshubpur upazila were assessed. The survey was conducted during the mid of August which is counted as lean period when the economy of the households are still in the poorest of the year and people has very limited works access, less income when the loans and borrowings are taken by the farmers and food is at a minimal level in stock.

The overall objectives of the integrated nutrition survey is to determine the nutritional status and morbidity patterns of children aged 6-59 months and care practices in children aged 0-23 months, households food security, water sanitation and hygiene situation of 8 unions in Satkhira and Jessore district.