Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, Infant and Young Child Feeding practices, Mental Health and Care Practices, Water Sanitation and Hygiene, Food Security and Livelihoods - Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas - Cox’s Bazar District Bangladesh -18 Feb 4 March 2018

Introduction

In February 2018, Action Against Hunger Bangladesh conducted a follow up integrated Nutrition SMART survey (including Infant and Young Child feeding –IYCF practices, mental health and care practices –MHCP, Food Security and Livelihood -FSL- and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene –WaSH) in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. This survey was conducted using the Standardised Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) methodology. The survey was conducted as a follow up of earlier surveys conducted in the same Upazilas in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016 to monitor trends and changes in indicators over time, especially to identify any changes that may have happened due to the recent large-scale refugee influx that took place towards the end of 2017. The two Upazilas were specifically chosen because a comprehensive nutrition package addressing the nutrition needs of the community had been implemented over the years. This year, the survey was conducted during the end of winter session and vegetable harvest time. This corresponds to the time of the year when families have better access to food and savings through sale of harvest as well as through engagement in daily labour.