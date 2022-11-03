Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, Infant and Young Child Feeding, Food Security and Livelihoods, Water Sanitation and Hygiene - Moheskhali Upazila - Cox’s Bazar District - People’s Republic of Bangladesh - From 25th December 2017 to 8th January 2018

Introduction

Malnutrition among children under five is of concern in Bangladesh. According to the Bangladesh Demographic Health Survey (BDHS) 2014 report, 30% of children under the age of 5 are stunted, 14 % are wasted, and 33% are underweight, while Infant and Young Child feeding (IYCF) indicators are most often poor. Multiple initiatives are in place in the country to improve the situation, with health and nutrition services at the heart of public health concern.

Since October 2014, ACF is technically supporting the Social Assistance and Rehabilitation for the Physically Vulnerable (SARPV) and Government Health and Family Planning teams to run treatment of moderate acute malnutrition among children and PLWs as well as prevention activities in the Moheskhali Upazila.

To monitor the nutrition situation, ACF has conducted an integrated SMART survey in 2015 in Moheskhali.

This survey revealed that children were living in a very critical level of undernutrition according to the WHO classifications of under-nutrition in emergencies with estimated prevalence of wasting at 15.7 % (12.9-18.9 95% CI), stunting at 50% (45.3-54.7 95% CI) and underweight at 45.4% (40.9-49.5 95% CI). Based on these findings, ACF scaled up its Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) to address the high prevalence of acute malnutrition. A multi-sectoral approach intervention was developped including; community mobilization, building technical capacity of partner and government health and family planning staff in Moheskhali Upazila. The nutrition situation is regularly monitored in this area, by following up program data and also conducting regular SMART nutrition survey.

The present survey was done in December 2017 and was conducted as follow up survey to monitor and evaluate the nutrition and morbidity status of children under five in Moheskhali Upazila. Other indicators were also considered for better understanding and deeper analysis of malnutrition contributing factors.