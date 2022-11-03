Integrated SMART Survey Nutrition, Care Practices, WASH, Food Security and Livelihoods - Ukhia and Teknaf Upazila - Cox’s Bazar District Bangladesh- February 2017

Introduction

In January 2017, Action Against Hunger Bangladesh conducted a follow up integrated Nutrition SMART survey (including IYCF, MHCP, Food Security, Livelihood and WaSH) in Ukhia and Teknaf upazilas of Cox’s Bazar District. This survey was conducted using the Standardised Monitoring and Assessment of Relief and Transitions (SMART) Methodology and it was a follow up of earlier surveys done in the same upazilas in 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015 to identify trends and changes in indicators from the findings of 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The two upazilas were specifically chosen because a comprehensive nutrition package addressing the nutrition needs of the community has been implemented over the years. This year the survey was conducted during winter session and vegetable harvesting time. This corresponds to the time of the year when families have an improved access to food and savings through sale of harvest and daily labor.

The overall objectives of the surveys were to assess the nutritional status of children aged between 6-59 months, IYCF and care practices of children aged 0-23 months, morbidity of children aged 6-59 months and to assess household’s Food Security and WaSH situation in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar District.